Coronavirus lockdown: Migrants walk on foot, board buses at UP's Ghaziabad

Hundreds of migrant workers reached Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan on Saturday after taking an arduous trek on foot through Delhi and Gurugram and other cities. The people took buses to their respective native places from Lal Kuan.

The migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and several other places have been left with little option as the country is in a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. It was meant to enforce people to observe social distancing the pictures tell a different story. But it has some pitfalls too- leaving daily wagers and marginalised high and dry.

The government has announced various welfare schemes, food distribution programmes, nigh shelters but a section of poor men and women continue to move towards their native places. The buses were all crowded and people jostled with each other for space, some even sat atop the buses.

In a similar situation, several workers reached Ghaziabad's Kaushambi Bus Station on Friday to take buses to their respective native places in the state. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to arrange food and lodging for citizens of UP living in their states. (ANI)

