Amid lockdown, helpline set up for stranded J&K residents in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 14:45 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a dedicated helpline centre in Delhi to address the issues faced by stranded residents of the Union Territory due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. The 24x7 helpline with three telephone numbers -- 011-24611210, 24611108, 24615475 -- has been established in Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi to address the issues of the local residents stranded in the national capital and elsewhere in the country, the spokesman said here.

Additional Secretary Rimpy Ohri is supervising the overall functioning of the centre in Delhi, he said. “J&K residents facing any issue due to lockdown may contact the helpline (for redressal of their problems),” the spokesman said.

He said hundreds of students from across the country have already been facilitated by the commission to return to their home districts while several have been facilitated to stay at various dedicated hotels in Delhi..

