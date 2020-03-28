10 persons hide themselves in tanker to reach Rajasthan, held

Ten migrant labourers were on Saturday found travelling to Rajasthan from neighbouring Thane district by hiding themselves inside an empty milk tanker amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, police said. All the 10 persons, including some women, were detained by the police at Talasari in Palghar district, located along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, an official said.

"Ten persons, including some women, hid themselves inside the milk tanker. They started their journey from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district and wanted to go to their home state of Rajasthan. They chose this method as regular transport vehicles are currently not available due to the lockdown," spokesperson of Palghar police, Hemant Katkar, said. "When the vehicle reached Talasari check-post, the police sensed something amiss and checked the tanker. During the search, they found the ten persons hiding inside," he added.

All of them are labourers from Rajasthan working in and around Mumbai, Katkar said. "They have been detained and booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," he added.

On Friday, the Thane city police had caught 40 migrant labourers when they were heading to Uttar Pradesh in a truck. They had been booked by the police.

