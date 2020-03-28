Keshav Prasad Maurya condoles Beni Prasad Verma's death

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma. In a condolence message, Maurya expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that God gives them strength in this hour of grief.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences over the death and said his thoughts were with the family and supporters of the deceased leader. Verma, 79, passed away in Lucknow on Friday. He was born on February 11, 1941, in Sirauli in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.