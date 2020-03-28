T'gana IT Minister flooded with requests on Twitter

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI): Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao's Twitter account is flooded with several requests from people seeking help for medical emergency to transport arrangement to out-of-the box requests such as telecast of good movies on TV channels in view of the lockdown. "Dear @KTRTRS Anna I am getting fed up with my wife at home... My request is plz tell the TV channel to put nice movies in the television. otherwise i have only one option that u better ..plz, a follower requested.

"I just hope (for your well-being) that your wife is not on Twitter," the politician replied in a witty manner. A cancer patient requested travel permission to go to Hyderabad from Khathalagudem for radiation treatment.

The patient appealed through Twitter that he could not travel due to the ongoing lockdown. The suave minister who has over two million followers in the social media platform, replied saying that his office will assist him.

Another person said his grandmother passed away in Patelguda in the city and his family wanted to be there from Uppal. He sought his intervention due to the lockdown enforced in the city as part of steps to prevent spread of coronavirus. Rama Rao immediately responded and asked the Rachakonda police to look into the issue to which police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat replied saying they will look into it.

Describing KTR as "Telangana pride", another Twitter user requested KTR to wear mask when he is in public places. "Many thanks for the thoughtful advice. Shall do so from now on when I step out," the minister replied.

He appreciated and retweeted several suggestions and videos made by children with regards the awareness on coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown. The former deputy chief minister of Bihar also thanked KTR through a tweet for helping some of the migrant labourers stranded in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

