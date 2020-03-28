Radio can play a huge role in fighting COVID-19: PM Modi

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted the importance of radio in the fight against the deadly virus. "These are times when we need to increase positivity and decrease anxiety in the people. Radio can make a big difference by doing this," he said on his Twitter handle.

Modi also said that radio has an unparalleled reach, and has a big role to play in the situation against coronavirus. Earlier, the Prime Minister had held an extensive interaction with Radio Jockeys from different parts of the country through video conferencing, where he appreciated the role played by them in spreading awareness in different ways to combat COVID-19.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

