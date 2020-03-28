Seven more people test positive for coronavirus in J-K

Seven more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district, said Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Saturday. He said three of them have travel history of abroad and the other four have a history of contact with already positive cases of a religious congregation.

"Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared. 7 more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases- history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three- travel history outside J&K contacts being traced @diprjk" he tweeted. On Thursday, Kansal had confirmed first COVID-19 death in Srinagar after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease.He had informed that four of the deceased's contacts were also tested positive for coronavirus.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 78 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.