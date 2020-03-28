Graphic Era varsity to offer 11,000 kg of foodgrains for poor

The Graphic Era Deemed University on Saturday announced it will provide 11,000 kgs of foodgrains to the administration to distribute among the poor during the ongoing lockdown

The first consignment of 175 foodgrain packets each of them containing wheat flour, rice, edible oil, salt and spices, enough to address the needs of an average size family for a week were handed over by a senior official of the university to the district administration

Graphic Era group chairman Kamal Ghanshala said the varsity will shoulder responsibilities with the administration to ensure no one in the state goes hungry during the lockdown. PTI ALM ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

