Golden Temple premises disinfected amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Golden Temple premises was disinfected by the Punjab Fire Service on Saturday as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. Punjab Chief Minister has permitted municipal bodies to buy medicines and food for daily wagers and poor persons as well as fodder for 'gaushalas' of municipal funds at their disposal.

Meanwhile, people queued up in a huge numbers outside stores to purchase essential items in Chandigarh, a day after the Punjab government relaxed the curfew between 10 am and 6 pm. The Punjab government on Friday announced that to provide accessibility of essential commodities, all shops with essential commodities like food grain, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm daily till further orders.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

