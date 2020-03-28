Another coronavirus case in C'garh, number rises to seven

A 21-year-old man with foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday, taking the number of infection cases in the state to seven, officials said. The man had returned here from London on March 18, said Raipur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Meera Baghel.

He would be admitted to isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, she said. His family members have been asked to stay in home isolation and their samples would be tested, Baghel added.

On March 18, a 24-year-old woman tested positive for the virus in the state, while five more cases were confirmed on March 25. Of them, three, including two women, belong to Raipur while one each is from Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur districts.

Four of them are being treated at the AIIMS Raipur, one at Medical College, Rajnandgaon and another at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur. "The condition of all of them is stable," Dr Baghel said.

