82 cases registered, 3,485 detained for lockdown violations on Saturday

  New Delhi
  Updated: 28-03-2020 19:33 IST
82 cases registered, 3,485 detained for lockdown violations on Saturday
According to the data shared by the police, 82 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm. Image Credit: ANI

Eighty-two cases were registered and 3,485 people detained here on Saturday for violating government orders during the lockdown, Delhi police said. According to the data shared by the police, 82 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,485 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 230 vehicles impounded under section 66 (refusing to remove property from the street) of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 2,920 movement passes were issued on Saturday, police said.

On Friday, 65 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC till 5 pm and a total of 3,432 people detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. A total of 263 vehicles were impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, according to the data shared by the police on Friday.

In total, 4,455 movement passes were issued on Friday. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from March 25, asserting that social distancing was the only way out for the country in its battle against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

