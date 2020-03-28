Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 2, including BSF officer, test positive, MP count 35

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwaliorujjain
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:42 IST
COVID-19: 2, including BSF officer, test positive, MP count 35

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer in Gwalior and a man in Ujjain tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh to 35, health officials said. The 57-year-old BSF officer is posted in the force's academy in Tekanpur and his wife had recently returned from abroad, an official said.

"His family has been quarantined. Contact tracing is underway," said Gwalior Coronavirus Nodal Officer Dr Mahendra Kumar Piprolia. In Ujjain, the relative of a woman who died of the virus infection has tested positive, officials said.

"He has been admitted in a government hospital in Ujjain. His father tested positive earlier and is admitted in Indore," an official said. Meanwhile, Piprolia said a person who had tested positive on March 25 has now tested negative for the virus.

In all, 48 samples have been sent for testing from Gwalior, of which two have returned positive. The state has seen two COVID-9 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt converts schools into night shelters to accommodate stranded migrant labourers

The Delhi government has started converting schools in the Ghazipur area into night shelters to accommodate stranded migrant workers amid the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manis...

Several medical schools in US considering early graduation for senior students to combat COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to surge, medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior medical students in a bid to meet the increasing demand for healthcare providers. The number of ...

Assam cop dies in market; family claims lynched, SP

An Assam Industrial Security Force AISF constable died in Cachar district on Saturday, after which his wife claimed he was lynched by a mob while enforcing a lockdown at a market, but police said his death was probably due to high blood pre...

Sangli: Containment zone set up after 24 of family test

With 24 members of a large family testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtras Sangli district in the last few days, the administration has set up a containment zone in a one-km radius of where they live. At least 325 persons, who were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020