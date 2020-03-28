Delhi: 481 evacuees from Italy being looked after at ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility

As many as 481 Indians evacuated from Milan and Rome in Italy are being looked after at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawla Quarantine Facility here. No fresh symptoms have been seen among them.

All people are being given all basic facilities required at the Centre as done with the previous lot of evacuees. Daily monitoring and checkups is also be undertaken by ITBP medicos. The expected quarantine period is 14 days plus.

Emergency arrangements have also been catered at the Centre including isolation beds and ambulances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

