PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India as per information provided by respective governments
State/UT Confirmed cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Andaman and Nicobar 6 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 13 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 8 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 6 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 40 5 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 53 0 4------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 20 6 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Jammu and Kashmir 28 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 74 5 3------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 165 16 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 10 3 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 33 0 2------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 167 24 5------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 38 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 54 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 40 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 65 1 1------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 6 0 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 61 14 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 15 1 0------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Total: 923 83 20.
