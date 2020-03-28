Lockdown: Police, organisations distribute food items,

Various organisations, individuals and police personnel were seen providing the poor and needy with food and other essential commodities in various parts of Jharkhand amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of novel coronavirus entered the fourth day on Saturday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged migrant labourers from the state to remain wherever they are. "The state government is making efforts to ensure all support to you (migrant workers). Stay safe wherever you are," he tweeted.

In a fresh message, Soren urged people to remain indoors. "The state government is taking care of the people in this critical hour. Please help the government by staying in your homes," he said.

The Information and Technology department on Saturday launched a medium -- 'Sampark Pranali' -- through which people from Jharkhand who are stranded outside the state can reach out to their respective district administrations, an official release said. The department also launched phone numbers 0651- 2490037/052/055/058/083/092/104/125/127/128 for the stranded people, it said.

Additional Director General of Police Murali Lal Meena said that the Jharkhand Police, with support from the Food and Supply Department, started free community kitchens for the needy in every district from Saturday. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has recommended Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS funds for fighting COVID-19 in his constituency, Khunti.

A social organisation, Marwari Yuva Manch said it distributed rice, pulses, salt and puffed rice among the people at a leprosy colony and workers in Jagannathpur and Doranda areas of Ranchi. Another such group, Maheshwari Sabha said it served chapatti, curry and rice to people at Gudri Mohala in Ranchi.

A businessman in Medininagar, the headquarters of Palamau district, said he distributed food items among the needy. In Pakur district, people maintained social distancing while collecting essential goods distributed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kuldip Choudhary.

Lohardaga district authorities said 'khichdi' is being served for Rs 5 at 'Daal-Bhaat' centres. The district administration is giving food grains to people who do not have ration cards, they said.

Foodgrains were also distributed by East Singhbhum district administration to daily wage earners in Sonari area of Jamshedpur, officials said. BJP state vice-president Pradip Verma said party workers distributed foodgrains to the needy.

