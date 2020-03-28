Combating COVID-19: Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Saturday over the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 900 people in the country so far. The government has also set up -- PM CARES Fund -- to deal with emergency or distress situation like that posed by COVID-19 and to provide relief to the affected people.

A PMO release has said that COVID-19 has engulfed the entire world and posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.