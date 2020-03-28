Left Menu
All grocery shops to remain open in Maharashtra

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that all grocery and daily needs shops would remain open in the state to avoid panic like situations.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Deshmukh has urged the people to stay at home and not step out until necessary. He has also asked the people to maintain social distancing. The Home Minister said that the government is getting the support of 90 per cent of the people of but there are others who are not cooperating with the police in the given situation.

Deshmukh has urged the people to stay at home and not step out until necessary. He has also asked the people to maintain social distancing. The Home Minister said that the government is getting the support of 90 per cent of the people of but there are others who are not cooperating with the police in the given situation.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 918, including 19 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

