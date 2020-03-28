Roadways buses to transport migrant workers stranded in Rajasthan: Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Saturday said roadways buses will be pressed into service to transport migrant workers and their families stranded in the state due to the country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. He said people from other states who have entered Rajasthan need to be taken to their destination so that there is no risk of COVID-19 infection. Khachariyawas said he has instructed the roadways to keep 20 fully sanitized buses ready at depots across the state at all times.

He said due to the lockdown a large number of people are walking several kilometers to be with their families. The minister said the buses will be sent on the recommendation of district collectors. Khachariyawas appealed to people to not leave their houses and follow the guidelines of the state and central governments.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has set up four bus stops in Jaipur from where migrant workers and their families can board buses. These are Transport Nagar for Delhi and Agra, Chomu Pulia for Sikar, Durgapura Bus Stand for Tonk-Kota and bus stop on 200-feet bypass for Ajmer route.

