13 more coronavirus cases in J-K, highest in a day

Thirteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 33. Of these, 24 cases have been reported from Valley while nine are from Jammu region.

"Hardly do I finish my press briefing - 28 cases- that I get more unpleasant news -5 new positive cases- 2 in Srinagar, 3 in Jammu- all contacts of previously positive ones; All Jammu cases asymptomatic. We are at 33 now," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. Earlier, in a video briefing, Kansal had confirmed that eight persons had tested positive for COVID 19 on Saturday.

"Five cases had a history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation while the other three had travel history outside J&K," he said. He said contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced.

This is the highest number of positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on a single day. Two patients have recovered while one died on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.