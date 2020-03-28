Left Menu
UP, some other states not letting their migrant workers in: Rajasthan CM

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 22:31 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 22:31 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday complained that migrant lobourers in his state belonging to Uttar Pardesh and other jurisdictions are being denied entry in their home state

"On the directions of Union Home Ministry to our ACS Home last midnight, interstate migrants are being facilitated to reach their hometowns safely. But unfortunately migrants belonging to UP are being denied entry to their home state," Gehlot said

He said that officials in UP informed that they don't have any direction in this regard. “This problem is being faced by migrants belonging not only to UP, but also to other neighbouring states too,” he added. "Kindly intervene. Necessary directions may be given to all states as given to Rajasthan. Though Rajasthan is well-prepared and equipped to take care of all brothers and sisters in the hour of this health crisis," Gehlot requested to the Union Home Ministry.

