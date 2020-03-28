LS speaker urges MPs to allocate Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund for coronavirus relief

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday requested MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19 and "as public representatives it is our duty to stand with the people", Birla said in a letter to all Lok Sabha members.

He urged the parliamentarians to allocate the Rs 1 crore to local authorities in their respective constituencies. Birla has already announced to give his one month's salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. He also appealed to all Lok Sabha membres to donate at least one month's salary to the PM Cares Fund to show solidarity in fighting COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

