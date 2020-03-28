JK cop shifts students from quarantine facility to hotel, other cops move them back

A senior police officer on Saturday shifted some students from a quarantine facility to a hotel in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir after they complained that there were no facilities at the government-run isolation space, officials said. The IGP-level officer visited Radha Swami Ashram and shifted nine students who were undergoing quarantine there to a nearby hotel after they approached him through social media seeking his intervention, they said. However, a police party led by another officer visited the hotel and brought back the students, the officials said. They said the department has taken a serious note of the unnecessary interference of a senior officer of the rank of IG and sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba. Meanwhile, a team of 300 volunteers comprising police personnel and civilians was formed in nearby Kathua district to provide free home delivery of essential supplies ordered by households and medical assistance to the residents. "In order to make it convenient for the citizens of Kathua to stay at home and get supplies, J&K police in association with district administration along with various groups of responsible citizens have formed a team by the name 'United Kathua JKP' to reach out to the people," a police spokesperson said

He said the team will have around 300 civil and police motorcycle-borne volunteers with backpacks to provide free home delivery of essential supplies ordered by households, medical assistance and to feed the needy. PTI TAS RDMRDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.