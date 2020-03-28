Latest Mann ki Baat to focus on coronavirus: PM

The latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," Modi tweeted. Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.

