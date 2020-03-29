Eight new COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana

Eight people on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, taking the total cases in the state to 67 including one death. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra had earlier on Saturday said the number of people who are under quarantine is reducing.

"There are 13,000 people who are under quarantine in the state," he said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.