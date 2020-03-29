People coming back to state will be kept in 14-day quarantine: Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday said migrant workers coming back from neighbouring states to Bihar will be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

"Migrant workers coming back from neighbouring states to Bihar will be kept in quarantine in relief centres at state borders, where they will be provided food and other essential amenities. They will be kept here for 14 days," Jha said.

A 21-day lockdown was enforced in the country from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

