People breaking law playing with their lives, says PM Modi on COVID-19 lockdown

In the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow the rules of the nationwide lockdown, stating that 'people breaking the law are playing with their lives'. "Some people think they are obeying the rules of the lockdown by helping others. However, it is not good to harbour such misconceptions. This lockdown if for your own protection, where you should ensure the safety of yourself and your family. In the coming days, you have to keep patience and practice restraint," said Modi in his first 'Mann ki Baat' post the lockdown.

He further said that a few people who are breaking the law are not understanding the gravity of the situation, and if they continue to do so, it would be very difficult to recover. "Across the world, several people have harboured this misconception, and they are regretting it now," he added.

He further said: "There is a saying - 'health is the source of all pleasures in the world'. Those who are breaking the law, are playing a risky game with their lives. There are many warriors, who are battling the coronavirus from their homes, we should take inspiration from them." During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. (ANI)

