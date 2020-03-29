Left Menu
Development News Edition

People breaking law playing with their lives, says PM Modi on COVID-19 lockdown

In the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow the rules of the nationwide lockdown, stating that 'people breaking the law are playing with their lives'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 11:57 IST
People breaking law playing with their lives, says PM Modi on COVID-19 lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow the rules of the nationwide lockdown, stating that 'people breaking the law are playing with their lives'. "Some people think they are obeying the rules of the lockdown by helping others. However, it is not good to harbour such misconceptions. This lockdown if for your own protection, where you should ensure the safety of yourself and your family. In the coming days, you have to keep patience and practice restraint," said Modi in his first 'Mann ki Baat' post the lockdown.

He further said that a few people who are breaking the law are not understanding the gravity of the situation, and if they continue to do so, it would be very difficult to recover. "Across the world, several people have harboured this misconception, and they are regretting it now," he added.

He further said: "There is a saying - 'health is the source of all pleasures in the world'. Those who are breaking the law, are playing a risky game with their lives. There are many warriors, who are battling the coronavirus from their homes, we should take inspiration from them." During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.Cases rose by 3,965 compared wit...

Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians, who were recently evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. India is currently under a 21-day lockdow...

Use lockdown period to connect with yourself, family and passion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people should utilise the COVID-19 lockdown period to connect with themselves, their family and also with their passion. This time of crisis will not only give you an opportunity to connect w...

70-year old woman dies after K'taka police denies entering Thalapady border

An ambulance ferrying a seriously ill 70-year old woman from here to a hospital in nearby Mangaluru was allegedly not allowed by Karnataka police to cross the Thalapady border, following which she died on Sunday morning, her family claimed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020