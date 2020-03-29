Banks in Punjab to remain open on March 30-31 amid lockdown

The Punjab Government has issued an advisory to all the banks in the state to function on March 30 and March 31 in view of the problems faced by the public due to the countrywide lockdown. It has also ordered the officials to provide passes to the bank staff for the days on which banks will function. "It has been decided that all the Bank Branches, ATMs, Banking Correspondents (BCs), Cash in transit /Cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for Banks shall be operational on March 30 and March 31. Hence, all necessary support by means of issuance of passes/ other relaxations required may please be provided. Since April 1 is a non-public dealing day for the banks, there shall be no public dealing in the bank branches. However, the Bank staff may be provided requisite passes for April 1," the advisory read.

However, as per the ongoing practice, April 1 will remain a non-public dealing day in the banks. From April 3 onwards, bank branches will be open for only for two days in a week by rotation and only one-third of the branches will remain open on other days of the week.

"From April 3 onwards, the operation of Bank Branches, ATMs, Banking Correspondents (BCs), Cash in transit / Cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for Banks shall be regulated. Bank Branches shall be open only on two days of the week, on rotation basis. Only one-third of the branches shall be open on the other days of the week," the advisory added. It has also asked the banks to ensure that their ATMs work round the clock and are replenished on time. (ANI)

