Pondy CM concerned over continued breach of lockdown

Puducherry, Mar 29 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed concern over what he called large-scale violation of lockdown being enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19. Addressing reporters here, he said during his surprise visit to some of the market areas in and around the union territory, he could see what he said teeming numbers of people thronging the mutton stalls and vegetable shops.

He said this should not be permitted as worldwide reports of the occurrence of the coronavirus show there was an alarming spread of the disease claiming several hundreds of lives. "Puducherry is now COVID-19 free, but this should not mean we can take the situation for granted," he said.

The Chief Minister announced the closure of the Big Market in the heart of the town and decentralisation of retail sale of the fish and mutton and vegetables in nine new centres from Monday. "Social distancing is the only solution to prevent the spread of the infection. But people of Puducherry are not aware of this, and are moving about and swarming around shops posing a threat to society and also to themselves," he said.

Narayanasamy said around 1,125 people had been kept in home quarantine in Puducherry. There were reports of some of them having fled the homes and roaming about. "Steps are being taken to trace such people and cases will be registered against them," he said.

Police cases have been registered against 280 people for allegedly breaching lockdown. Around 240 vehicles have been impounded as they were found zooming around for no valid reason. "I am really shocked to see youth moving about on their two-wheelers unnecessarily," he said and appealed to the people to remain indoors as isolation is only effective strategy to protect oneself against the infection.

In the meanwhile, the territorial Assembly was convened to adopt vote on Account Bill on Monday. The opposition AIADMK had given notice to table a call attention motion to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19. Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan said he had submitted the call attention motion to the Secretary to the Assembly seeking permission to allow a detailed discussion on the steps the government had taken and should have taken to prevent spread of the infection.

Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava, in a message to the people, asked them to ensure no violation of rules relating to the current lockdown. He said the police would handle sternly any case of artificial scarcity created by merchants by hoarding of essential commodities. Also, he warned those spreading rumours through social media against strict penal action. The Cyber Cell in the police was keeping close vigil on the situation. Senior citizens and those living alone were being taken care of by the police, he pointed out.

