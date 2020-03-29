Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM concerned over continued breach of lockdown

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:20 IST
Pondy CM concerned over continued breach of lockdown

Puducherry, Mar 29 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed concern over what he called large-scale violation of lockdown being enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19. Addressing reporters here, he said during his surprise visit to some of the market areas in and around the union territory, he could see what he said teeming numbers of people thronging the mutton stalls and vegetable shops.

He said this should not be permitted as worldwide reports of the occurrence of the coronavirus show there was an alarming spread of the disease claiming several hundreds of lives. "Puducherry is now COVID-19 free, but this should not mean we can take the situation for granted," he said.

The Chief Minister announced the closure of the Big Market in the heart of the town and decentralisation of retail sale of the fish and mutton and vegetables in nine new centres from Monday. "Social distancing is the only solution to prevent the spread of the infection. But people of Puducherry are not aware of this, and are moving about and swarming around shops posing a threat to society and also to themselves," he said.

Narayanasamy said around 1,125 people had been kept in home quarantine in Puducherry. There were reports of some of them having fled the homes and roaming about. "Steps are being taken to trace such people and cases will be registered against them," he said.

Police cases have been registered against 280 people for allegedly breaching lockdown. Around 240 vehicles have been impounded as they were found zooming around for no valid reason. "I am really shocked to see youth moving about on their two-wheelers unnecessarily," he said and appealed to the people to remain indoors as isolation is only effective strategy to protect oneself against the infection.

In the meanwhile, the territorial Assembly was convened to adopt vote on Account Bill on Monday. The opposition AIADMK had given notice to table a call attention motion to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19. Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan said he had submitted the call attention motion to the Secretary to the Assembly seeking permission to allow a detailed discussion on the steps the government had taken and should have taken to prevent spread of the infection.

Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava, in a message to the people, asked them to ensure no violation of rules relating to the current lockdown. He said the police would handle sternly any case of artificial scarcity created by merchants by hoarding of essential commodities. Also, he warned those spreading rumours through social media against strict penal action. The Cyber Cell in the police was keeping close vigil on the situation. Senior citizens and those living alone were being taken care of by the police, he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Ananya Panday clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram

Actor Ananya Panday has amassed over 10 million followers on InstagramThe 21-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to gave a shout-out to her fans. Biggest virtual hug and love for all 10 million of you. Thank you for alwa...

Locals protest against COVID-19 victim's burial in Ahmedabad

A number of locals protested against the burial of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery located near her house in Ahmedabad , fearing spread of the viral infection, police said on Sunday. The health officials and police had to take her mortal...

"We're trying to keep our heads above water": U.S. healthcare workers fight shortages - and fear

U.S. nurses and doctors on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of Americans and killed hundreds are shellshocked by the damage that the virus wreaks - on patients, their families and...

Belly dancer keeps Tunisians entertained through coronavirus lockdown

Tunisians stuck inside through a coronavirus lockdown have in large numbers been watching a spangly-costumed actress belly dancing in her living room with the message Stay at home and Ill dance for you.Clad in a figure-hugging dress, with a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020