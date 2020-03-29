Left Menu
337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating lockdown in J&K: DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:34 IST
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh said 337 FIRs have been registered and 627 persons arrested for violating prohibitory orders in the Union Territory amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said 118 shops and 490 vehicles were seized for defying the government orders. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a shutdown of all establishments, except those providing essential services and commodities, on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The disease has so far claimed two lives in the Union Territory. “A total of 337 FIRs were lodged against the violators (of the lockdown) in which 627 persons have been arrested (till Saturday evening). Most of the arrested were later released after sensitising them about the threat,” the police chief said in a statement. “A total of 118 shops and 490 vehicles have been seized for defying the government orders,” it said. Reiterating his appeal to the people to follow the health protocol, the DGP said, “The fight against COVID-19 is not restricted to one organisation or community. It is time to fight against this deadly disease together.” He said the cooperation provided by people in such times is "highly encouraging", adding the outreach programmes conducted by the police at the grassroot level helped in controlling social and religious gatherings. Singh also urged the people to come forward in disclosing their travel history or if they are in contact with any such persons who have been tested positive for the infection. “There is no harm in disclosing travel details rather it is for the safety and security of the individuals, their families, relatives and for the community,” he said

Referring to the tremendous response of the people to the call of the government to stay away from religious gathering, especially on Friday, the top cop said the people of J&K understood the need of staying at home and offering prayers from there. “Most people are cooperating in fighting this threat and have preferred to remain indoors. The people should not be afraid, it is the time to be cautious," Singh said, adding quarantine centres are ready in every district. "The individuals need to come forward and contribute in breaking the (transmission) chain. The number of positive cases are increasing with each passing day, but can be reduced if we fight it together,” he said

The DGP said the police is providing all possible assistance to the civil administration, particularly the health department, in managing the quarantine centres. “All those coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir are being quarantined," he said. The senior police official said more than 1,200 people with travel history have been traced with the cooperation of the general public. For the police personnel, he said, training centres at different locations have been activated as quarantine centres. "Police hospitals at Srinagar and Jammu have launched helpline numbers. All officers and security agencies have been strictly instructed to follow the health protocol and prepare quarantine centres at unit levels," he said. Singh added that the police is also providing ration to the migrant labourers who have been rendered jobless due to the lockdown. PTI TAS SRY

