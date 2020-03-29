Lockdown: Maha's Shiv bhojan prices slashed to Rs 5 per plate

With the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak affecting thousands of daily wagers and migrant labourers, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said the state government's 'Shiv bhojan' meals would be available at Rs 5 per plate instead of the earlier Rs 10. The reduced price would be in force till June, and it would be available from 11am to 3pm against the earlier time slot of 12 noon to 2pm, he informed.

"As many as 1 lakh meals would be distributed under the Shiv bhojan scheme at the taluka level every day during this period. Moreover the number of thalis allotted to each district has been increased five fold," Bhujbal said at a press conference here. "The government will give Rs 45 per thali for urban areas and Rs 30 for the rural areas. The state government has made provision of Rs 160 crore for the purpose. Orders have been issued to district collectors and foodgrain supply controllers to start new Shiv bhojan centres at the taluka- level in their districts by April 1," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.