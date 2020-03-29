Left Menu
Assam Police launches district-wise COVID-19 helplines

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:37 IST
Assam Police on Sunday announced a series of helpline numbers across all districts, in addition to a central control room facility to address issues arising out of the prevalent situation. For 34 districts and sub-divisions across the state, the Assam Police released a batch of landline, mobile, WhatsApp and toll-free numbers, besides that of the district disaster management authorities.

"To ensure uninterrupted services, the Government & Police have launched District & State Level Helpline Numbers. Everyone is requested to kindly reach out to these numbers for any assistance. Together, we shall overcome," the Assam Police tweeted.

The WhatsApp number of the state-level central control room is 9435215029, it added. The central helpline numbers of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority are 1077, 1079 and 1070.

Markets, offices and other commercial establishments were mostly shut and vehicles remained off the roads across Assam on Sunday, the fifth day of the nation-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus. However, at many places people defied the lockdown and ventured out of their homes, prompting the police to use force.

Apart from baton charging, police resorted to making the violators do squatting, frog jumping, push-ups and other forms of physical exercises on the roads. At several places, police distributed rice, vegetables, medicines and other essentials among the needy people.

