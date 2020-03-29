4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Bihar, number rises to 15

Four more people tested positivefor COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the number ofcoranavirus cases in the state to 15, an official said

These four samples were tested at the IGIMS Hospital,run by the state government, where testing facilities becamefunctional recently

"We had received a total of 16 samples from theJawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Bhagalpur of which fourtested positive," Head of the Microbiology department at IGIMSS K Shahi said.

