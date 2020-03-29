SPO killed, another injured after car plunges into gorge in J-K’s Kishtwar

A special police officer was killed and his colleague injured on Sunday when a private car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Special police officers Mushtaq Ahmad and Sajjad Hussain were on the way to Kishtwar town from their Tatani Saroor village when the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a 200-feet gorge at Fogumarh village, a police official said.

They were evacuated and admitted to the Kishtwar district hospital where Ahmad succumbed to the injuries, the official said. The condition of Hussain is stated to be serious, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

