COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark; death toll rises to 27

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,024 and the death toll touched 27 after two fresh deaths were reported on Sunday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. In its updated data at 7:30 pm, the ministry said the two fresh deaths were reported from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 6 deaths, Gujarat 5, Karnataka 3, Madhya Pradesh 2, Delhi 2, Jammu and Kashmir 2 and Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have reported one each. The ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country was 901, while 95 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

