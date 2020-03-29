Left Menu
Manipur focuses on sanitisation, strict enforcement of curfew

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:16 IST
Apart from taking action against those found violating the curfew imposed across Manipur after the detection of the first coronavirus case in the state, the government has undertaken an extensive sanitisation programme to contain the spread of the deadly virus, an official said. move came after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a video message, assured people that "every constituency will be sanitised with the assistance of elected representatives and local clubs".

The sanitisation programme, including spraying of disinfectant and phenyls, sprinkling of bleaching powder in several areas across districts, has been intensified to combat the spread of coronavirus, the official said. The police is strictly enforcing the curfew, detaining those found violating the prohibitory orders which were imposed on Tuesday after a 23-year-old woman from Manipur tested positive for COVID-19, a senior officer said.

The COVID-19 patient is under observation at the isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), a health official said. A total of 203 persons were detained in Thoubal district and 19 arrested in capital town till Sunday for defying curfew and lockdown orders, the police officer said.

A court has imposed a fine of Rs 7,400 each on each detained person in Thoubal, district Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh said. The curfew will remain in force till further orders though certain essential services have been exempted from its purview, the senior police officer said.

Police personnel were seen asking people through public address systems to maintain social distancing and stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. No new coronavirus case has been reported in Manipur so far and 210 persons have been quarantined, a health official said.

The government has set up 14 quarantine facilities across the state for persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus, the official said. Imphal East and West districts have two such centres each with a total capacity of 174 beds, he said.

Every other district, barring Kamjong, Tamenglong and Jiribam, has one quarantine facility. Two isolation wards have also been arranged at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the JNIMS for COVID-19 patients, the official said.

A consignment of medical equipment including sanitisers, masks and personal protective materials has arrived here, he said. Several organisations and individuals have donated Rs 22.56 lakh to the Chief Minister's relief fund till Saturday to aid the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the official said.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the commencement of home delivery of essential services in Imphal West and East districts, an official said. Several agencies will provide the services and submit 'action taken reports' twice a week, Imphal East Deputy Commissioner Rangitabali Waikhom said.

Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Naorem Praveen has also asked LPG distributors to ensure home delivery of gas cylinders..

