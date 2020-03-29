Balance required between necessary lockdown & need to allow people access essential supplies: Omar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration should find a balance between the necessary lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus and the vital need to allow people access to essential supplies, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday. Abdullah made the remarks over reports of people having difficulty accessing essential supplies like vegetables, milk and medicines in various parts of Srinagar and other areas because of the lockdown.

"Hearing from various parts of Srinagar, probably true for other parts of J&K as well. People are struggling to access essential supplies like vegetables, milk & medicines because of the way the lockdown is being enforced," the NC leader wrote on Twitter. "I would urge the administration to urgently intervene & find a balance between the necessary lockdown & the vital need to allow people to access essential supplies," he said.

In another tweet, Abdullah said the central government should have ordered a complete moratorium on any evictions from residential properties. "While announcing the lockdown the government should have ordered a complete moratorium on any evictions from residential properties. A lot of the people being forced to walk to their villages are doing so because their landlords are forcibly evicting them," he said.

