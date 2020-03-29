Left Menu
Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana; CM appeals to migrant

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:07 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday reached out to migrant workers in the state appealing to them not to leave for their native places during the lockdown and assuring all help to them. He also said the number of coronavirus cases in the state touched 70 with three people testing positive for the infection on Sunday.

Rao, referred to as KCR, appealed to migrant workers not to leave the state during the coronavirus lockdown and assured that the state government will provide each person with 12 kg rice of flour, Rs 500 cash assistance and shelter. "As Chief Minister of Telangana I am telling how many crores of rupees are needed to be spent we will not go back, we will arrange for the money. You stay comfortably. At any cost nobody should starve in Telangana from any state," Rao said reaching out to the workers.

His appeal came on a day when incidents of migrant workers hitting roads in a bid to return to their homes were reported in different parts of the country including Kerala and Delhi. After a video conference with officials to discuss the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, Rao told reporters here that the total COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 70, including one who was discharged earlier.

Rao also said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (during 'Mann ki Baat' radio address) on Sunday. "The total number of cases are now 70. We have 11 persons who are being treated in Gandhi Hospital and they have tested negative after final checks. They will be discharged tomorrow, "the Chief Minister said.

Rao said nearly 26,000 people were under surveillance for 14 days as per the mandated protocol for checking the spread of coronavirus. A 74-year old man has become Telangana's first coronavirus fatality as samples of him taken after his death two days ago tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

Referring to migrant workers, Rao said his government considered them as partners in Telangana's development and asked those migrating to stay back in the state. "Don't make desperate attempts to leave Telangana to reach your native places. You have come (to Telangana) for state's progress and to serve Telangana and hence we see you as a family member. Don't worry for anything. We will take care of you," he said.

It was the state's responsibility to take care of them and provide food, ration, water and medicine for those having health problems, Rao said. He asked the migrant labourers to stay comfortably in Telangana adding "don't worry about going back to your native places. As long as you want to stay back we will take care of you as a family member.

"Each person will get 12 kg ration (rice or flour) and Rs 500. The Telangana government will take care of your requirements don't migrate and stay back at your places (in Telangana), he said. There are around 3.5 lakh migrant workers from different states working in various districts of Telangana, he said.

He asked the workers to approach the local Collector, MLA, Municipality or Police official if they face any problem. Rao further assured farmers that paddy from them will be bought and asked them not to rush to paddy procurement centres as the government would be issuing coupons mentioning the date and time.

The state government has released Rs 25,000 crore to Civil Supplies Department for procuring paddy and Rs 3,500 crore to Markfed (Cooperative Marketing Federation) for procuring maize, he said adding if rice millers wanted to buy paddy from farmers they should pay the MSP. Rao said as huge number of labourers are required in view of the ensuing harvesting season, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is in discussion with his Bihar counterpart for getting workers from there.

He lashed out at the rumour mongers who spread false news in social media with regard to coronavirus and warned of initiating stringent action against such persons. An advertisement to recruit doctors and para-medical staff has been issued to create a pool of health care professional as part of the preparedness and on need basis their services will be utilised, Rao added.

