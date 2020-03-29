One lakh people from Odisha stranded in different parts of

Around one lakh people from Odisha are stranded in different parts of the country amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, and state government is taking steps to assist them in every way, a senior official said on Sunday. Special arrangements have been made to provide all help to workers, students, pilgrims and tourists stuck in other states from Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Jajpur, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

At least 1,860 calls have been received at the control room set up in the home department to assist migrant workers, he said, adding, most people from the state are stranded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Odisha government is making efforts and getting in touch with the states concerned to ensure basic necessities for them, Tripathy said.

He said nodal officers have also been appointed to coordinate with the concerned authorities and ensure proper stay and necessary support for the stranded persons. The chief secretary said over 15,000 people from other states are stuck in Odisha due to the lockdown, and arrangement for food and accommodation have been made for them.

Altogether 104 camps have been set up for around 15,600 migrant workers from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, another senior official said. Earlier in the day, the Orissa High Court asked the state government to direct authorities of the bordering districts to make arrangements for shelter, food, sanitation and medical check-up of migrant workers coming to Odisha from other states.

