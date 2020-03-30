Left Menu
Indoor activities, family bonding take centrestage in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:09 IST
The coronavirus scare has brought in its wake refreshing glimpses of family bonding, something hard to come by in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Kalpana Mohanty, a homemaker in Odisha's Kendrapara district, is taking time off to read the book she had purchased a month ago, while her husband is making breakfast for her and the kids, a departure from the usual practice at her home, where morning scenes before the lockdown were all about preparing tiffin boxes and sending children to school.

Mohanty and many others like her are making the most of this quarantine period to spend time with family, playing card games, binge watching TV shows together and turning the pages of albums of photographs. People in different parts of the state have been abiding by the lockdown regulations and refraining from venturing out unless it is very urgent, Bhubaneswar-based lawyer, C K Mohanty, said.

"Now, indoor confinement has strengthened the family bonding that used to be punctuated by hectic schedules of daily life. For those missing the feelings of togetherness, the prevailing situation has come as a blessing in disguise," said Dipti, a homemaker in the state capital. Sabita Kanungo, a resident of Pattamndai town, said safety of her family members is priority during the coronavirus crisis.

Already three COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha and the number of coronavirus-infected persons is rising across the country, she said, adding, Kendrapara district has witnessed homecoming of thousands of migrant workers, both from within and outside the country. "My husband is a teacher of a government school, which is now shut in view of coronavisus scare. The classes are suspended and the government has asked the teachers not to go to school. His presence at home almost round-the-clock has enlivened the family environment. That was missing earlier," Ranjita Mishra, a homemaker from Kendrapara town, said.

No doubt, fear and fright remains in their minds, but families stand "united and resolute" in the battle against COVID-19, said Bikramjit, a senior executive at a private company, where work is temporarily suspended. Pratiti Mohanty, a resident of Bhubaneswar, said her advocate husband now confines himself to home as functioning of courts is on hold for now.

"My son and daughter are also at home as educational institutions remain shut. The lockdown has given a boost to indoor family activities," she added..

