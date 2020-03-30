Left Menu
COVID-19: CII Karnataka creates taskforce to work with government

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:18 IST
A high-level delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Karnataka, led by the Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramadurai, met the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and assured the support of the industry to the government in its fight to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the state. CII has created a task force to work closely with the government on the reduction in the spread of Covid 19 and assured its support on the ground, in the form of donations of medicines, personal protective gear, diagnostic test kits, and financial support, it said in a statement.

The government along with the industry has been proactively making the efforts to understand the requirements and the support needed, the CII said. A report on industry recommendations that outlines the impact on each sector and possible steps to address the challenges has been shared with the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka.

A meeting for E-commerce companies was conducted with Commissioner, Industries, to understand their modus operandi and help them operate during the tough times. The CII has been extending help to the companies covered under exempted items to facilitate their movement across the state, the statement said.

CII has also set up a fund for MSMEs to tackle the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. MSME & exports had been an area of priority and policy advocacy is being done to help the sectors.

CII has also set up a helpline for assisting the members and connecting them to the right departments for their queries to be handled and closed. Regular updates are available on the CIIs website in terms of assistance provided to their members, which could be a learning platform for other industries with similar issues, it was stated.

