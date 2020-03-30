Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake jolts HP's Chamba, seventh in four days

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:44 IST
Earthquake jolts HP's Chamba, seventh in four days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, the meteorological department here said. No loss of life or property was reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 11.41 am, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh. This is the seventh earthquake in four days in Chamba district. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km northeast of Chamba, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Earlier on Sunday night, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Chamba at 11.47 pm. Prior to that, five earthquakes of magnitude between 3 and 4.3 were felt between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm in the district on Friday.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for sixth day

China reported a drop in new coronavirus infections for a fourth day as drastic curbs on international travellers reined in the number of imported cases, while policymakers turned their efforts to healing the worlds second-largest economy.T...

Australian brewers swap cleansing ale for sanitiser in coronavirus fight

As demand for a cleansing ale collapses with the closure of clubs and hotels to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Australias craft brewers are refocusing on the urgent public need for clean hands.Australias medicines regulator changed i...

Japan has no plan to declare state of emergency April 1 - Suga

Japans top government spokesman said on Monday there was no truth to rumours the government was planning to declare a state of emergency from April 1 to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also...

FEATURE-India's women seaweed divers swim against the tide of climate change

In a blue plastic barrel, Meenakshi Mookupori packed her belongings for a five-day stay on an island in the Indian Ocean, off the Coromandal coast of south India.Besides her clothes, toothbrush, and soap, she included her diving gear - a wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020