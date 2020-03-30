NGMA launches virtual tour of collection on 66 years celebration

In the wake of NOVEL CORONA VIRUS (COVID-2019), India is following lockdown for 21 days. The Museums and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture are closed for public access until further orders due to which people are not able to visit the National Gallery of Modern Art to see its permanent collection.

In the present scenario, on the eve of 66th Foundation Day (29.03.2020), NGMA launched Virtual Tour of its permanent collection for the visitors to enjoy without having to physically visit the Museum during these days. It is for the first time that NGMA has provided the facility of a virtual tour of its permanent collection to art lovers. Director-General, NGMA Shri Adwaita Gadanayak said that the permanent collection reflects its repository as an institution of dynamic and progressive collective acumen. NGMA'S virtual tour has plenty to explore and ponder over, he added.

DG, NGMA said that the sculptures, paintings, and prints in the visual tour are a step further to showcase the hidden treasures of our reserve collection. He said that NGMA presents this visual tour as a tribute to our modern masters and firmly believes that this would generate greater interest among people towards the legacy of sculptures, paintings, and prints as a creative medium.

(With Inputs from PIB)

