Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGMA launches virtual tour of collection on 66 years celebration

Director-General, NGMA Shri Adwaita Gadanayak said that the permanent collection reflects its repository as an institution of dynamic and progressive collective acumen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:36 IST
NGMA launches virtual tour of collection on 66 years celebration
DG, NGMA said that the sculptures, paintings, and prints in the visual tour are a step further to showcase the hidden treasures of our reserve collection. Image Credit: Twitter (@amitabhk87)

In the wake of NOVEL CORONA VIRUS (COVID-2019), India is following lockdown for 21 days. The Museums and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture are closed for public access until further orders due to which people are not able to visit the National Gallery of Modern Art to see its permanent collection.

In the present scenario, on the eve of 66th Foundation Day (29.03.2020), NGMA launched Virtual Tour of its permanent collection for the visitors to enjoy without having to physically visit the Museum during these days. It is for the first time that NGMA has provided the facility of a virtual tour of its permanent collection to art lovers. Director-General, NGMA Shri Adwaita Gadanayak said that the permanent collection reflects its repository as an institution of dynamic and progressive collective acumen. NGMA'S virtual tour has plenty to explore and ponder over, he added.

DG, NGMA said that the sculptures, paintings, and prints in the visual tour are a step further to showcase the hidden treasures of our reserve collection. He said that NGMA presents this visual tour as a tribute to our modern masters and firmly believes that this would generate greater interest among people towards the legacy of sculptures, paintings, and prints as a creative medium.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan seeks formation of WTO dispute panel in case against India's import duties on ICT products

Taiwan has sought establishment of a dispute panel by the World Trade Organization in a case against Indias import duties on certain information and communication technology ICT products, including mobile phones. Separate customs territo...

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...

Social grant payments in full swing during lockdown

Social grant payments for the elderly and people with disabilities are in full swing as South Africa enters Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown to curb COVID-19.In preparation for the lockdown, social security agency - SASSA - announced that grant...

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020