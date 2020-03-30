Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frustrated at not getting liquor, labourer attempts suicide in

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:47 IST
Frustrated at not getting liquor, labourer attempts suicide in

Apparently frustrated at not being able to get liquor due to the lockdown, a tippler in a Karnataka village attempted to end his life, police said on Monday. The man identified as Hanumanthappa (48), a resident of Chikkadalavatta village in Madhugiri Tehsil in Tumakuru district, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru with grievous neck injuries, police added.

The labourer was aggrieved that he was unable to get liquor for the past four days and his attempts to get it failed. Upset at not being able to drink, he took the extreme step on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said. Meanwhile, a man caused a flutter by warning in a video message that he would end his life if he was not provided liquor.

The man from Turuvekere in Tumakuru district held the prime minister and the state chief minister for not being able to procure liquor. Coming to know about the video, police rounded him up and when questioned said that some people forced him to issue a video message.

"I never intended to commit suicide. I am safe and nothing has happened to me," he said in another video message, apparently shot by a police officer. The past few days have seen tipplers commit suicide in the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...

Taiwan seeks formation of WTO dispute panel in case against India's import duties on ICT products

Taiwan has sought establishment of a dispute panel by the World Trade Organization in a case against Indias import duties on certain information and communication technology ICT products, including mobile phones. Separate customs territo...

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...

Social grant payments in full swing during lockdown

Social grant payments for the elderly and people with disabilities are in full swing as South Africa enters Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown to curb COVID-19.In preparation for the lockdown, social security agency - SASSA - announced that grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020