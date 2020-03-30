Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:16 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 2:05 p.m.

Civil Aviation Ministry says it is coordinating with states to ensure cargo flight operations. 1:26 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 1,625. 12:59 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 67: CM K Palaniswami says. 12:48 p.m.

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 10. 12:28 p.m.

Supreme Court staff to donate up to three days' salary to PM CARES fund. 12:07 p.m.

Man tests positive for coronavirus, total number of cases rises to 60 in Rajasthan. 12:06 p.m.

Malaria medicine 'Hydroxychloroquine' is being administered to 1,100 coronavirus patients in New York, US President Donald Trump has said. 11:38 a.m.

Andhra Pradesh reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23. 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 in India, total no. of cases 1,071: Health Ministry. 11:11 a.m.

The number of deaths in New York state due to coronavirus has crossed the 1,000 mark. 11:08 a.m.

Coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches six 11:00 a.m. Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus at 70.

10:10 a.m. No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Government.

9:56 a.m. Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2.

9:37 a.m. 3 Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore.

9:36 a.m. Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 215; 12 more test positive.

9:29 a.m. Pakistani squash great Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London.

9:24 a.m. 8 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; total reaches 47.

9: 21 a.m. Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab.

7:04 a.m. US President Donald Trump says peak US death rate from coronavirus likely in 2 weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30.

PTI SAR SAR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...

Taiwan seeks formation of WTO dispute panel in case against India's import duties on ICT products

Taiwan has sought establishment of a dispute panel by the World Trade Organization in a case against Indias import duties on certain information and communication technology ICT products, including mobile phones. Separate customs territo...

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...

Social grant payments in full swing during lockdown

Social grant payments for the elderly and people with disabilities are in full swing as South Africa enters Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown to curb COVID-19.In preparation for the lockdown, social security agency - SASSA - announced that grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020