Darul Uloon offers one of its buildings to serve as isolation ward for COVID-19 patients

Vice Chancellor Mufti Abdul Qasim Nomani of Deoband-based Durul Uloom on Monday offered to hand over one of the buildings of the theological school to the Uttar Pradesh government to serve as an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients

The Durul Uloom's Mohtmim (vice chancellor ) has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making this offer, a spokespersons for the school told PTI over phone

The head of the Deoband school has said the Darul Koran building of the school is located adjacent to the main highway and if the government finds it appropriate, the school would like to offer its services for helping the country in the drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

