Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ladakh MP Namgyal releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund, donates one month salary

PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:53 IST
COVID-19: Ladakh MP Namgyal releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund, donates one month salary

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has sanctioned Rs one crore from his MPLADS fund for both Leh and Kargil districts, besides donating his one month salary of Rs one lakh to the PM Relief Fund in order to strengthen the ongoing fight against coronavirus. The Centre has recently changed guidelines to allow the use of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to supplement the government's effort in battle against the deadly disease.

"Pandemic COVID 19 is creating a challenging situation world over. Considering the pandemic situation has already reached Ladakh with 13 positive cases (3 of them have resulted negative after treatment), I decided to sanction the amount and donate the salary," Namgyal told PTI on Monday. He said Ladakh being a landlocked region during the long winter season and with the current situation of suspension of airlines, it is facing acute shortage of essential medicines and other medical supplies.

"To keep all my people safe at this hour of need, I am trying my best to coordinate with all officials concerned at all levels and assisting the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh with my all possible time, energy and efforts," the Lok Sabha member said. He said authorities are working on establishing a bio safety level-2 (BSL) (or BSL-3 Lab, if possible) laboratory in Ladakh so that tests for COVID-19 can be conducted here.

"As of now, we are sending each of COVID-19 samples to Delhi for laboratory testing on daily basis," Namgyal said. The funds sanctioned by the MP will be utilised by the deputy commissioners of both the districts of Ladakh for purchasing equipment for establishment of bio safety level-3 testing laboratory and infra-red thermometers (non-contact), among others.

Besides these, the amount can be used for purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE) for the medical personnel, thermal imaging scanners, coronavirus testing kits for airports of Leh, Kargil and Thoise, and Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh roads which allow detecting of temperature from a safe distance. The fund will be further used to improve the ventilators and isolation/quarantine wards.

Recently, the Ladakh MP played a pivotal role in the evacuation of 577 stranded Muslim passengers from Iran. He also ensured that Ladakh students who are stranded at various locations such as Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Srinagar, Jammu, Gujarat, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, etc. amid the 21-day lockdown get essential commodities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

10-day extension of BS-VI deadline unlikely to do 'any good' to auto industry: Report

The 10-day extension of BS-VI deadline granted by the Supreme Court due to the lockdown is unlikely to do any good to the automobile industry amid the coronavirus outbreak, a report said on Monday. The existing emission norms or Bharat Stag...

COVID-19: Process to free 8,000 prisoners from MP jails begins

The process to release nearly 8,000 prisoners began in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with an aim to prevent overcrowding in jails amid the coronavirus crisis, a senior official said. Out of these 8,000 prisoners, 5,000 will be released on parole...

At least 27 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban assaults

Taliban insurgents have killed 27 members of the Afghan security forces, police and government officials said on Monday, as a peace effort brokered by the United States struggles to get off the ground.The Taliban and the United States struc...

Ukraine dusts off Soviet-era ventilator designs to help fight coronavirus

Ukraine is dusting off Soviet-era ventilator designs that lay forgotten in a mothballed military factory for years in a bid to ramp up domestic production of equipment that could help in the fight against the coronavirus.In response to an u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020