Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 evacuees from Iran, 3 others tested corona positive in Rajasthan, tally rises to 69: Official

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:34 IST
7 evacuees from Iran, 3 others tested corona positive in Rajasthan, tally rises to 69: Official

Seven of the evacuees from Iran who landed in Jodhpur recently, besides three others, were tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 69, said officials. Seven evacuees who landed at Jodhpur airport in two batches recently have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh.

Two other people, including the mother and son of a man, who returned from Oman recently, too have tested positive for coronavirus, he said. The third patient is the one who had visited a private hospital in Bhilwara where three doctors and nine nursing staffers were initially tested positive, said Singh.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 62, excluding seven Iran evacuees, he said. Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to detect suspected coronavirus carriers, officials said. Two batches of people, evacuated from Iran, had landed at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan recently.

After preliminary screening of the evacuees, mostly pilgrims, at the airport, they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo 2020's Muto: venue problems already apparent for next year's Games

Problems have already become apparent in planning for venues for next years Olympics, although organisers have yet to be told that they cant use any venue, the CEO of Tokyo 2020, Toshiro Muto, told a news conference on Monday.He made the co...

Ukraine dusts off Soviet-era ventilator designs to help fight coronavirus

Ukraine is dusting off Soviet-era ventilator designs that lay forgotten in a mothballed military factory for years in a bid to ramp up domestic production of equipment that could help in the fight against the coronavirus.In response to an u...

From 'best prepared' to postponed: Tokyo 2020's rocky road

Olympic officials regularly lauded Tokyo as the best prepared host city they had seen. But no one could have planned for the coronavirus pandemic that has forced an unprecedented postponement of the 2020 Games. And while organisers won prai...

Ramp up testing facilities to check coronavirus spread: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged government to ramp up testing facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection and immediately provide personal protection equipment to doctors and paramedical staff to help ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020