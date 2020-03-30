Left Menu
People carrying tomatoes to flout lockdown rules, says Guj DGP

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:42 IST
Several people are not adhering to the lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak and some are even carrying tomatoes while out on a walk to fool authorities, Gujarat Director General of Police Shivananad Jha said on Monday. He said stern action would be taken against those seen outdoors without any valid reason, which could also include seizure of vehicles.

"We have seen that some people in cities are not maintaining social distancing. People were seen playing cricket, sitting in common areas or even taking a walk holding some tomatoes, just to prove they are out to buy vegetables. The police will not tolerate this," Jha told reporters in Gandhinagar.

He asked shopkeepers to start home delivery services or a token system to ensure there is no crowding to buy vegetables. "In the last 24 hours, we have arrested over 2,500 persons for lockdown and home quarantine violations. Instead of keeping them in lock-ups, which may be harmful in the present situation, they are usually being granted bail at the police station itself," he said.

