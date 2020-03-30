Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redress problems of people stuck outside Bihar: Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:53 IST
Redress problems of people stuck outside Bihar: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed officials to immediately redress problems of the states people stranded elsewhere in the country due to the lockdown after taking feedback from them. A number of people who are stuck outside the state have called up and informed the Bihar government of their predicaments.

"It should be ensured that their problems are redressed immediately after taking their feedback," the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar at a meeting. According to the State Health Society's bulletin on Monday afternoon, 15 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar so far and one of them died.

The CM directed that intense tracking and testing be carried out on those who may have come into contact with people who tested positive for have coronavirus. He also asked officials to carry out screening of those who have come to Bihar from outside, besides making food, shelter and medical facilities available to them, an official release said.

"People should stay indoors and do not venture outside unnecessarily. No one will face any problem," Kumar assured the people. He asked officials to carry out awareness programmes in the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) affected areas besides taking precautionary measures against the disease also known as brain fever.

A three-year-old boy of Muzaffarpur district on Sunday died of AES, which had killed around 200 children in the state last year. The CM also asked the chief secretary to ensure that bird flu and swine flu cases are properly monitored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves USD 2 million grant to Pakistan to combat coronavirus

The Asian Development Bank on Monday approved a USD 2 million grant to boost Pakistans capacity to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases rose sharply in the past two days in the country, according to a media r...

CBI files charge sheet against 12 in Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam: Officials.

CBI files charge sheet against 12 in Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam Officials....

Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021, and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo News reported.The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening c...

Coronavirus lockdown: Patrolling intensified on Delhi borders, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said intense patrolling on Delhis borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in the national capital during the ongoing 21-day lockdown period. He said an alarming situation h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020