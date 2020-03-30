Redress problems of people stuck outside Bihar: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed officials to immediately redress problems of the states people stranded elsewhere in the country due to the lockdown after taking feedback from them. A number of people who are stuck outside the state have called up and informed the Bihar government of their predicaments.

"It should be ensured that their problems are redressed immediately after taking their feedback," the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar at a meeting. According to the State Health Society's bulletin on Monday afternoon, 15 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar so far and one of them died.

The CM directed that intense tracking and testing be carried out on those who may have come into contact with people who tested positive for have coronavirus. He also asked officials to carry out screening of those who have come to Bihar from outside, besides making food, shelter and medical facilities available to them, an official release said.

"People should stay indoors and do not venture outside unnecessarily. No one will face any problem," Kumar assured the people. He asked officials to carry out awareness programmes in the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) affected areas besides taking precautionary measures against the disease also known as brain fever.

A three-year-old boy of Muzaffarpur district on Sunday died of AES, which had killed around 200 children in the state last year. The CM also asked the chief secretary to ensure that bird flu and swine flu cases are properly monitored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.