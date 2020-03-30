Left Menu
200-bed quarantine centre to be ready soon: Manipur CM

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:28 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said a 200-bed emergency quarantine centre in the state will soon be ready. Singh inspected the site where the facility is being constructed at Langthabal in Imphal West district.

A 23-year-old woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom is the lone COVID-19 patient in Manipur, health officials said. Meanwhile, state government spokesperson Th Bishwajit said that the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners to the government quarantine centres in the state will be increased.

At present, there are 14 government quarantine centres with a total capacity of 629 beds where 210 persons were quarantined till Sunday, Bishwajit said. Imphal East and West districts have two such centres each with a total capacity of 174 beds, officials said.

Every other district barring Kamjong, Tamenglong and Jiribam has one quarantine facility, they said. Two isolation wards have been set up at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) for COVID-19 patients, the officials added.

